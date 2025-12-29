Second pilot dies in mid-air helicopter crash over New Jersey
- Two pilots died after a mid-air helicopter collision near Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday morning.
- The deceased pilots were identified as Kenneth Kirsch, 65, and Michael Greenberg, 71, both New Jersey residents who were friends.
- The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the collision involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter, with only the pilots aboard each aircraft.
- Witnesses reported seeing the two helicopters flying close together before spinning out of control and crashing into a farm field.
- The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the incident.