Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New discovery made in blood of people suffering from long Covid

Related: ‘Long Covid forced me to quit the job I loved’
  • Scientists have discovered unusual microclots and immune system alterations in the blood of long Covid patients.
  • These microclots are abnormal clumps of blood-clotting proteins, while the immune changes involve neutrophils forming filamentous structures known as NETs.
  • Researchers propose that an interaction between these microclots and NETs could be responsible for the persistent symptoms experienced by long Covid sufferers.
  • The study revealed significantly higher levels and larger sizes of microclots and NETs in long Covid patients compared to healthy individuals.
  • This finding provides a new explanation for long Covid symptoms and could lead to the development of targeted treatment strategies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in