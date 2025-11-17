New discovery made in blood of people suffering from long Covid
- Scientists have discovered unusual microclots and immune system alterations in the blood of long Covid patients.
- These microclots are abnormal clumps of blood-clotting proteins, while the immune changes involve neutrophils forming filamentous structures known as NETs.
- Researchers propose that an interaction between these microclots and NETs could be responsible for the persistent symptoms experienced by long Covid sufferers.
- The study revealed significantly higher levels and larger sizes of microclots and NETs in long Covid patients compared to healthy individuals.
- This finding provides a new explanation for long Covid symptoms and could lead to the development of targeted treatment strategies.