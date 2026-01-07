Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New dietary guidelines issued for millions with alcohol limits removed

Americans have been told to eat more whole foods and protein, fewer highly processed foods and less added sugar
Americans have been told to eat more whole foods and protein, fewer highly processed foods and less added sugar (AP)
  • The Trump administration has announced new dietary guidelines, advising Americans to consume more protein and less sugar.
  • The updated recommendations strongly discourage highly processed foods and artificial ingredients, stating no amount of added sugars or non-nutritive sweeteners is advised.
  • Significant changes include an increased daily protein recommendation and a shift towards encouraging full-fat dairy, departing from previous guidance.
  • The guidelines also omit specific daily alcohol limits, instead broadly advising adults to "consume less alcohol for better overall health."
  • “Our message is clear: Eat real food,” Health Secretary RFK Jr. told reporters at a White House briefing, with the changes expected to have a big effect on the federally funded National School Lunch Program, which feeds nearly 30 million U.S. children on a typical school day.
