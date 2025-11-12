Scientists discover crocodile species that hunted like a leopard
- Researchers have unearthed Australia’s oldest-known crocodile eggshells in Murgon, Queensland, dating back 55 million years.
- The eggshells belong to an extinct "mekosuchine" crocodile, named Wakkaoolithus godthelpia, which predates modern saltwater and freshwater species on the continent.
- These ancient crocodiles, some up to five metres long, are believed to have been terrestrial hunters, with some possibly semi-arboreal "drop crocs" that hunted from trees like leopards.
- The discovery offers a unique insight into Australia’s prehistoric ecosystems when it was still connected to Antarctica and South America.
- The study highlights the importance of analysing eggshell fragments in palaeontological research, as they reveal details about ancient animals' nesting habits and breeding strategies.