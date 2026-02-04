Experts warn doctors are missing ‘invisible’ cancer diagnoses
- Neuroendocrine cancer, affecting over 6,000 people annually in England, saw its rates increase by 371 per cent between 1995 and 2018.
- The average diagnosis time for this “invisible” cancer is four and a half years, with almost half of patients not diagnosed at their first referral.
- Experts warn that over half of neuroendocrine cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage due to significant delays and frequent misdiagnoses.
- Common misdiagnoses include irritable bowel syndrome, asthma or menopause, leading to patients feeling unheard despite debilitating symptoms.
- Neuroendocrine Cancer UK and medical professionals are urging for urgent attention to speed up diagnosis, as delays cause serious harm and limit treatment options for patients.
