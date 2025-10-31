Moment truck on level crossing is destroyed by high-speed train
- A high-speed train collided with a lorry at a level crossing in Meteren, Netherlands, after the vehicle reversed onto the tracks as barriers descended.
- The five occupants of the lorry sustained minor injuries, but all approximately 200 passengers on board the train were unharmed.
- Footage from train operator ProRail showed the lorry getting stuck before the impact, which scattered its cargo of pears.
- ProRail confirmed the track is being replaced, with repairs expected to continue into the weekend, and the scattered fruit has been cleared.