Moment truck on level crossing is destroyed by high-speed train

High-speed train smashes through lorry stuck on level crossing
  • A high-speed train collided with a lorry at a level crossing in Meteren, Netherlands, after the vehicle reversed onto the tracks as barriers descended.
  • The five occupants of the lorry sustained minor injuries, but all approximately 200 passengers on board the train were unharmed.
  • Footage from train operator ProRail showed the lorry getting stuck before the impact, which scattered its cargo of pears.
  • ProRail confirmed the track is being replaced, with repairs expected to continue into the weekend, and the scattered fruit has been cleared.
