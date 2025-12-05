What Netflix’s Warner Bros bid means for stockholders as stock sinks
- Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery in a deal that would land it control of one of Hollywood’s most prized assets.
- The deal values Warner Bros Discovery at $27.75 a share, or about $72 billion in equity, and $82.7 billion, including debt. Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 2.4% at $25 in premarket trading, while Netflix fell nearly 3%.
- Under the terms, Warner Bros Discovery shareholders will receive $23.25 in cash and around $4.50 in Netflix stock for each share. This acquisition offer represents a 121.3% premium over Warner Bros Discovery's closing price prior to initial reports of a potential buyout.
- The deal is expected to finalize in the third quarter of 2026, contingent on Warner Bros Discovery spinning off its Discovery Global unit.
- Netflix has offered Warner Bros Discovery a $5.8 billion breakup fee, while Warner Bros Discovery would pay Netflix $2.8 billion if the deal collapses.