Netanyahu officially asks for pardon

Trump Calls for Netanyahu's Pardon
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official pardon request to President Isaac Herzog.
  • President Herzog's office confirmed the receipt of this "extraordinary request" and stated it would be considered responsibly and sincerely.
  • Netanyahu faces a long-running corruption trial, having been indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, all of which he denies.
  • The charges include allegations of accepting expensive gifts and exchanging regulatory favours with media owners for positive press coverage.
  • Donald Trump previously wrote a letter to President Herzog, urging him to consider a pardon for Netanyahu and describing the case as a "political, unjustified prosecution".
