Israeli PM Netanyahu agrees to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Donald Trump's invitation to join the 'Board of Peace' on Wednesday.
- The initiative, first proposed by Trump last September, aims to resolve the conflict in Gaza before expanding its scope to address global conflicts.
- Netanyahu's office had previously expressed criticism regarding the composition of a separate Gaza Executive Board announced by the US.
- Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Argentina, and Belarus have also agreed to participate.
- Several other nations, such as Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and India, along with the European Union, have received invitations to join, while France appears unlikely to participate.