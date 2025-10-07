Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Netanyahu under fire for miscounting hostages again

Is this the last October 7th in the Israel-Gaza War?
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu incorrectly stated the number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza during an interview, claiming there were 46 when the correct figure is 48.
  • The Hostages and Missing Families Forum publicly corrected Mr Netanyahu, demanding an explanation and emphasising that all 48 hostages were taken “on your watch”.
  • The error occurred on the eve of the second anniversary of Hamas's cross-border attack into Israel, which saw 251 people taken captive.
  • Mr Netanyahu has faced similar criticism previously for misstating hostage numbers, including in August when he referred to “all 20 of our hostages” while 50 were still held.
  • His government faces increasing domestic criticism, with a recent survey indicating 66 per cent of Israelis believe the war should end and 64 per cent think Mr Netanyahu should resign.
