Netanyahu hopes for hostage release announcement in coming days
- Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism that all remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza would be freed in the "coming days".
- The Israeli prime minister hopes for their return during the Jewish festival of Sukkot, which runs from 6 to 13 October.
- Netanyahu stated that despite initial doubts, he "believed and acted differently" regarding the hostages' release.
- His government has already secured the return of 207 hostages, and he made these remarks in his first public speech since Donald Trump announced a 20-point Gaza peace plan.
