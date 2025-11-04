Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Search for survivors after Himalayan avalanche ‘buried everyone’

Related: Helicopter crashes near Everest base camp during rescue mission
  • An avalanche struck the Yalung Ri base camp in eastern Nepal on Monday morning, affecting a 15-member expedition.
  • Seven people were killed in the avalanche: five foreign climbers (three French, one Italian, one Canadian) and two Nepali guides.
  • Four Nepali guides sustained injuries and were evacuated, while four high-altitude guides remain missing.
  • Search and rescue operations were severely hampered by heavy wind, snow, and poor visibility on Monday, with efforts resuming at first light on Tuesday.
  • Deputy police superintendent Gyan Kumar Mahato said the avalanche “buried everyone on the slope”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in