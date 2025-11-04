Search for survivors after Himalayan avalanche ‘buried everyone’
- An avalanche struck the Yalung Ri base camp in eastern Nepal on Monday morning, affecting a 15-member expedition.
- Seven people were killed in the avalanche: five foreign climbers (three French, one Italian, one Canadian) and two Nepali guides.
- Four Nepali guides sustained injuries and were evacuated, while four high-altitude guides remain missing.
- Search and rescue operations were severely hampered by heavy wind, snow, and poor visibility on Monday, with efforts resuming at first light on Tuesday.
- Deputy police superintendent Gyan Kumar Mahato said the avalanche “buried everyone on the slope”.