Neil deGrasse Tyson unveils video of himself saying the Earth is flat. But not all is as it seems
- Neil deGrasse Tyson shared an AI deepfake of himself claiming the "earth is flat" to demonstrate the dangers of the new technology.
- The astrophysicist's latest YouTube video, titled "It's Getting Harder To Know What's Real", opened with the fabricated statement.
- The real deGrasse Tyson then appeared, clarifying that the deepfake was not him and the words were not his own.
- He explained that while deepfakes can be acceptable as obvious parodies, they become problematic when viewers are unaware they are fake.