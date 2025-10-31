Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Neil deGrasse Tyson unveils video of himself saying the Earth is flat. But not all is as it seems

Neil deGrasse Tyson says 'the earth is flat' as he reveals terrifying AI deepfake
  • Neil deGrasse Tyson shared an AI deepfake of himself claiming the "earth is flat" to demonstrate the dangers of the new technology.
  • The astrophysicist's latest YouTube video, titled "It's Getting Harder To Know What's Real", opened with the fabricated statement.
  • The real deGrasse Tyson then appeared, clarifying that the deepfake was not him and the words were not his own.
  • He explained that while deepfakes can be acceptable as obvious parodies, they become problematic when viewers are unaware they are fake.

