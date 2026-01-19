Why NBA crowds interrupted the US national anthem last night
- A heckler interrupted the US national anthem at an NBA game in London, shouting "Leave Greenland alone!", highlighting growing tensions over Donald Trump's efforts to acquire the Arctic island.
- Donald Trump stated on Truth Social that the US needs Greenland for national security, claiming Russia and China would otherwise take over.
- The White House has suggested buying Greenland from Denmark or deploying the US military to secure it.
- Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark and other European nations, payable until a deal for Greenland's complete purchase is reached.
- European officials have strongly opposed these plans, comparing Trump's aggressive tactics to Russia's actions in Ukraine and warning of undermined transatlantic relations.