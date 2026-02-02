Three frat brothers arrested over hazing death at an Arizona university
- Three fraternity members at Northern Arizona University have been arrested on hazing charges following the death of an 18-year-old student.
- The student was found unresponsive at an off-campus residence on Saturday morning, after attending a Delta Tau Delta fraternity 'rush' event on Friday evening where alcohol was reportedly consumed.
- The arrested individuals are 20-year-old Ryan Creech, Riley Cass, and Carter Eslick, who held executive positions within the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
- Northern Arizona University has suspended the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, stating that violence, hazing, or any behaviour endangering others has no place at the institution.
- Detectives are coordinating with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the student’s cause of death as the investigation continues.
