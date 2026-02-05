Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nato carries out wargame where Russia invades another European country

Overnight Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital Kyiv
  • A wargame conducted by ex-German and NATO officials simulated a Russian invasion of Lithuania, concluding Moscow would achieve most of its objectives within days.
  • The scenario involved Russia seizing the Lithuanian city of Marijampole, a critical road intersection, under the pretext of a 'humanitarian crisis' in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
  • In the simulation, the US declined to invoke NATO's Article 5, while Germany showed hesitancy and Poland mobilised but did not send troops to defend Lithuania.
  • The wargame suggested that an absence of US leadership and reluctance from NATO countries could allow Russia to gain control over the Baltic region rapidly with only 15,000 troops.
  • The exercise was carried out amidst increasing European concerns about a potential Russian attack on NATO, following repeated incursions of Russian military assets into alliance territory.
