Nato military plane crashes with at least 20 on board
- A Turkish military C-130 cargo plane crashed in Georgia on Tuesday while returning to Turkey from Azerbaijan, with 20 Turkish personnel on board.
- Video footage showed the aircraft spiralling and trailing white smoke before hitting the ground and erupting in a plume of black smoke.
- The plane disappeared from radar without transmitting a distress signal shortly after entering Georgian airspace, approximately 5km from the Azerbaijan border.
- The cause of the crash and the exact number of casualties are currently unclear, though Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences for "our martyrs".
- Search and rescue teams from both Turkey and Georgia are working to reach the crash site in the Sighnaghi municipality of Georgia's Kakheti region.