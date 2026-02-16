Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nationwide and Santander slash mortgage rates in boost for buyers

Some major lenders have made mortgage rate cuts
Some major lenders have made mortgage rate cuts (Joe Giddens/PA Archive)
  • Nationwide and Santander have announced significant cuts to their mortgage rates, potentially initiating a new 'mortgage war' among major lenders.
  • Nationwide reduced rates by up to 0.16 percentage points, with its lowest two-year fixed deal now at 3.54 per cent, primarily for borrowers with larger deposits.
  • Santander followed by cutting rates on first-time buyer deals by as much as 0.32 per cent, with rates starting from 3.92 per cent, and offers schemes for those with smaller deposits.
  • These rate reductions are viewed as positive for consumers, especially the 1.8 million people anticipated to renew their mortgages in 2026, as interest rates continue to trend downwards.
  • Industry experts advise borrowers to consider the total cost of a mortgage, including all fees and charges, rather than just the headline rate, and to act promptly as rates can change quickly.
In full

