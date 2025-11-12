Nationwide Building Society to keep all branches open until at least this date
- Nationwide Building Society has committed to keeping all 696 of its combined Nationwide and Virgin Money branches open until at least 2030.
- This pledge extends the society's existing 'branch promise' by a minimum of two years, contrasting with the ongoing trend of bank branch closures across the UK.
- Nationwide highlighted that branches are crucial for vulnerable and older customers, but also for younger people, with over one in ten new student accounts opened in branches.
- The society noted a particular increase in account openings in locations where its branch is the 'last in town', with 33 more becoming such since January.
- Beyond banking services, Nationwide branches also host community initiatives such as dementia clinics, digital lessons, and provide 'safe spaces' for victims of domestic abuse.