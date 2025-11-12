Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nationwide Building Society to keep all branches open until at least this date

Nationwide has made the pledge to customers
Nationwide has made the pledge to customers (David Parry/PA)
  • Nationwide Building Society has committed to keeping all 696 of its combined Nationwide and Virgin Money branches open until at least 2030.
  • This pledge extends the society's existing 'branch promise' by a minimum of two years, contrasting with the ongoing trend of bank branch closures across the UK.
  • Nationwide highlighted that branches are crucial for vulnerable and older customers, but also for younger people, with over one in ten new student accounts opened in branches.
  • The society noted a particular increase in account openings in locations where its branch is the 'last in town', with 33 more becoming such since January.
  • Beyond banking services, Nationwide branches also host community initiatives such as dementia clinics, digital lessons, and provide 'safe spaces' for victims of domestic abuse.
