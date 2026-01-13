UK bank issues scam warning as it launches call checker feature
- UK adults receive an average of two scam calls per week, with over half of respondents believing these calls are increasing in frequency.
- More than a quarter of people admit they lack confidence in distinguishing a legitimate call from their bank.
- Nationwide Building Society has introduced a new 'call checker' feature within its banking app to help customers verify if a call they are on is genuinely from Nationwide.
- Customers can use the app to confirm the authenticity of a call, aiming to prevent them from falling victim to sophisticated impersonation scams.
- While over half of people hang up on suspicious calls, only 29 per cent report them to their bank, highlighting the need for tools like Nationwide's new feature.