UK bank issues scam warning as it launches call checker feature

Martin Lewis explains what to do if a bank won't refund you after scam
  • UK adults receive an average of two scam calls per week, with over half of respondents believing these calls are increasing in frequency.
  • More than a quarter of people admit they lack confidence in distinguishing a legitimate call from their bank.
  • Nationwide Building Society has introduced a new 'call checker' feature within its banking app to help customers verify if a call they are on is genuinely from Nationwide.
  • Customers can use the app to confirm the authenticity of a call, aiming to prevent them from falling victim to sophisticated impersonation scams.
  • While over half of people hang up on suspicious calls, only 29 per cent report them to their bank, highlighting the need for tools like Nationwide's new feature.
