Discovery of rare species hailed as ‘powerful sign’ of conservation success

  • The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) announced the discovery of seven rare species across its sites in 2025, hailing it as a significant indicator of successful conservation efforts.
  • Among the "remarkable" finds were endangered corncrake chicks on the Treshnish Isles, confirming successful breeding in an area acquired by the trust in 2023.
  • Other notable discoveries included a rare rove beetle at Ben Lawers, a Scotch annulet moth on the Isle of Canna, and various butterfly-orchids at Bannockburn and Torridon.
  • A rare fungus, Cortinarius eucaeruleus, was found at Killiecrankie, and new populations of small cow-wheat and the rare lichen Thelocarpon actonii were recorded at Glencoe.
  • Jeff Waddell, NTS head of nature conservation, emphasised that these finds highlight the critical importance of safeguarding nature against climate change and habitat loss, reinforcing the value of ongoing conservation work.
