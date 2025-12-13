National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday 13 December
- Saturday night’s National Lottery draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £3.9 million.
- The rollover comes with another massive prize and entries start at just £2 per play
- As always, the Thunderball offers a top prize of £500,000.
- The winning National Lottery numbers were 18, 22, 24, 41, 53 and 56. The bonus ball was 59.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 19, 21, 29 and 37. The Thunderball was 9.