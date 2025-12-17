Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Couple beat 24-trillion-to-one odds to win National Lottery again

Richard Davies and Faye Stevenson-Davies have now won £1m twice
Richard Davies and Faye Stevenson-Davies have now won £1m twice (Allwyn)
  • Richard Davies, 49, and Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, from Mid-Wales, have won £1m in the National Lottery for a second time.
  • Their latest win on 26 November came after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw.
  • Experts from Allwyn, the National Lottery operator, stated the odds of the couple winning twice are over 24-trillion-to-one.
  • The second win was a result of a series of four consecutive Lucky Dip tickets, obtained by matching two numbers in previous draws.
  • Following their first win in June 2018, Faye retrained as a counsellor, while the couple remains committed to their community and current work.
