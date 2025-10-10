National Lottery urges players to check tickets as two significant jackpots remain unclaimed
- The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as two significant jackpot wins remain unclaimed.
- One unclaimed ticket, purchased on 4 October, is worth £10.6 million, while another from 8 October holds a £2 million prize.
- Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings before the money is reallocated.
- If the jackpots are not claimed, the funds will be donated to National Lottery Good Causes, supporting various projects across the UK.
- Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, encourages players to thoroughly check their tickets and contact the National Lottery if they believe they are a winner.