National Lottery appeal for five missing millionaires to come forward and claim money

What happens when you win the lottery?
  • The National Lottery is searching for five Brits who have yet to claim six significant prizes, including a £10 million Lotto jackpot and four £1 million EuroMillions or Lotto wins.
  • Another unclaimed prize offers £10,000 per month for a year through the Set For Life game.
  • Winners typically have around six months from the draw date to claim their winnings before they expire.
  • Specific deadlines for these prizes range from February to May 2026, with tickets purchased in locations such as Birmingham, Bexley, West Dorset, Broxbourne, South Gloucestershire and Bournemouth.
  • Any prize money not claimed by the deadline, along with accrued interest, will be reallocated to National Lottery-funded community projects across the UK.
