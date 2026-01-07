National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 7 January
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a triple rollover jackpot of £9m
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers were 3, 9, 20, 33, 45 50. The bonus ball was 12.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 1, 10,13, 26, 38. The Thunderball was 6.