National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 18 February
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a quadruple rollover jackpot of £8.6m
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers were 1, 11, 12, 13, 18 and 49. The bonus ball was 33.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 15, 17, 27 and 34. The Thunderball was 6.
