National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 10 December
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a jackpot of £2 million.
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers are 4, 9, 26, 35, 42, 46. The bonus ball was 38.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 19, 26, 28, 35. The Thunderball was 6.