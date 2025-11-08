Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Employee pension contributions ‘to be targeted in Budget’

Reeves says she was appointed chancellor to not 'always do what is popular' in pre-Budget speech
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly planning to impose national insurance on employee pension contributions exceeding £2,000 annually.
  • This proposed measure aims to raise up to £2 billion per year for the upcoming Budget.
  • The change would primarily affect high earners, with an example suggesting an employee earning £50,270 could pay an additional £240 in national insurance.
  • The proposal follows earlier reports that Ms Reeves intends to increase income tax, potentially with a 2p rise balanced by a 2p cut in national insurance.
  • Despite internal party warnings against breaking manifesto pledges, the Chancellor has indicated that sweeping tax rises are necessary, stating 'each of us must do our bit.'
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in