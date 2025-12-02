National Guardsman shot in DC ‘remains in serious condition’
- One National Guard member, Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, died, and another, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is recovering after a shooting last week near the White House in Washington, D.C.
- Wolfe “remains in serious condition”, West Virginia Gov. Craig Caplan said on Monday.
- However, Caplan confirmed Wolfe was able to respond to a nurse as he recovers in hospital.
- Wolfe was able to give a “thumbs up” and “wiggled his toes” after being asked by the nurse whether he could hear.
- Afghan national and former U.S. intelligence collaborator Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is accused of rounding a corner and opening fire on the troops and is facing federal murder charges.