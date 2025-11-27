Why Trump has suspended Afghan immigration requests after National Guard shooting in DC
- The US has indefinitely suspended all immigration requests from Afghans following a shooting in Washington, D.C., which left two National Guardsmen in critical condition.
- The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, arrived in the US in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome.
- The suspension was enacted pending a review of security and vetting protocols, following calls from Donald Trump to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered during the Biden administration.
- Donald Trump described the shooting, which occurred near the White House, as an 'act of terror' and a 'crime against our entire nation'.
- An additional 500 National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington, D.C., in response to the incident.