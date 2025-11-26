Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump issues statement after National Guard members shot near White House

National Guard gathers around scene after two officers were shot near White House
  • Two members of the National Guard have died after they were shot near the White House in Washington, D.C.
  • The soldiers, from West Virginia, were rushed to the hospital after the shooting but died of their injuries, according to Governor Patrick Morrisey.
  • Police said a suspect is in custody, though no further details about the shooting or suspect have been released.
  • President Donald Trump is in Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving weekend and has been briefed on the situation, his press secretary said.
  • “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” the president wrote before the soldiers’ deaths, adding, “God bless our great National Guard, and all of our military and law enforcement.”
