Trump issues statement after National Guard members shot near White House
- Two members of the National Guard have died after they were shot near the White House in Washington, D.C.
- The soldiers, from West Virginia, were rushed to the hospital after the shooting but died of their injuries, according to Governor Patrick Morrisey.
- Police said a suspect is in custody, though no further details about the shooting or suspect have been released.
- President Donald Trump is in Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving weekend and has been briefed on the situation, his press secretary said.
- “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” the president wrote before the soldiers’ deaths, adding, “God bless our great National Guard, and all of our military and law enforcement.”