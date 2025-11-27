Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

National Guard shooting victims are named as more details about suspect emerge

Kash Patel confirms National Guard 'shooter' worked with US Forces in Afghanistan
  • Two National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives.
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that law enforcement would pursue the harshest charges, including the death penalty if a Guard member dies.
  • The injured Guard members were identified as 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe and 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, both of whom had been sworn in less than 24 hours prior to the shooting.
  • The suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the country in September 2021 having previously with the U.S. in his home country.
  • Lakanwal allegedly carried out an 'ambush-style' attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, having driven across the country.

