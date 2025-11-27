National Guard shooting victims are named as more details about suspect emerge
- Two National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives.
- Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that law enforcement would pursue the harshest charges, including the death penalty if a Guard member dies.
- The injured Guard members were identified as 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe and 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, both of whom had been sworn in less than 24 hours prior to the shooting.
- The suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the country in September 2021 having previously with the U.S. in his home country.
- Lakanwal allegedly carried out an 'ambush-style' attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, having driven across the country.