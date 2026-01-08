National Guard bracing for deployment after ICE shooting in Minneapolis
- Governor Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard “to be staged and ready to support local and state law enforcement if needed” after the ICE shooting in Minneapolis.
- Walz’s office said in a statement that this move was “out of an abundance of caution.”
- Walz said the National Guard will remain ready if they are needed to help “keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations.”
- The statement does not mean the National Guard will be on the streets of Minneapolis, but it ensures they are prepared.
- Jonathan Ross was identified by The Minnesota Star Tribune as the law enforcement officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car on Wednesday during a large-scale immigration operation in Minneapolis.