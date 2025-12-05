Former doctor charged with multiple sex offences against patients in his care
- Former doctor Nathaniel Spencer has been charged with a string of alleged sexual assaults against 38 patients.
- The alleged offences, including sexual assault and assault by penetration, occurred between 2017 and 2021.
- The incidents took place at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.
- Spencer faces 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, and charges related to child sexual assault.
- He is scheduled to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 20 January 2026.