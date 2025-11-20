Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NASA discovers strange rock that does not belong on Mars’ surface

  • NASA's Perseverance Mars rover discovered an unusually shaped rock, named “Phippsaksla,” in the Vernodden area of Jezero Crater.
  • The rock, approximately 31 inches in diameter, contains elements typically associated with iron-nickel meteorites, similar to those found in Earth's core.
  • The SuperCam instrument was used to analyze the rock's composition, which stood out among other fragmented rocks in the area.
  • If confirmed as a meteorite, this discovery would add Perseverance to the list of Mars rovers that have investigated rocky visitors to the planet, a finding previously unexpected in Jezero Crater.
  • Earlier this year, Perseverance also collected samples from an ancient dry riverbed in Jezero Crater showing potential biosignatures, indicating possible past life on Mars.
