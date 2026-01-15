Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nasa astronauts splash down after medical evacuation from International Space Station

  • A Nasa astronaut has returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) more than a month early due to an unspecified medical issue.
  • This marks the first time Nasa has ended an ISS mission prematurely for medical reasons, though officials stressed it was not an emergency.
  • The ailing astronaut, whose identity and health concern remain undisclosed due to medical privacy, was accompanied by three other crew members, including Nasa’s Zena Cardman.
  • The decision was made to allow the astronaut to receive proper care and diagnostic testing on Earth after falling ill or being injured on 7 January.
  • The early return leaves the ISS with a reduced crew, and no spacewalks can be performed until the next crew arrives, currently targeted for mid-February.
