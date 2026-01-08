Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nasa considers ending ISS mission over astronaut ‘medical concern’

  • Nasa is considering evacuating an astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) due to an undisclosed medical issue.
  • The medical concern arose on Wednesday afternoon, leading to the postponement of a planned spacewalk for Thursday.
  • The US space agency is "actively evaluating all options," including the possibility of ending the Crew-11 mission early.
  • Details about the affected crew member and the nature of the problem are being withheld for medical privacy, though Nasa states the situation is stable.
  • Should an evacuation occur, it would mark the first medical evacuation from the ISS in its 25-year history of continuous occupation.
