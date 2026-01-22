NASA astronauts reveal details of emergency medical evacuation
- Astronauts evacuated from the International Space Station last week have spoken publicly for the first time about their emergency medical return.
- This marked NASA's first medical evacuation in 65 years of human spaceflight.
- The returning crew included NASA's Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov.
- Astronaut Mike Fincke recommended portable ultrasound machines for future spaceflights, stating the on-board device 'came in super handy'.
- The astronauts did not disclose which of them required medical attention or the specific reason for the evacuation.