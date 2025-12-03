Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NASA finds sugars ‘essential to life’ on 16,000-foot-wide asteroid

Bill Nelson sends message to NASA team after asteroid sample collection
  • NASA has discovered sugars vital for life on Earth, including glucose and ribose, in samples from the 4.6 billion-year-old Bennu asteroid.
  • This marks the first time ribose, a crucial component of RNA, has been identified in an extraterrestrial sample.
  • The presence of these sugars suggests that the chemical ingredients necessary for life are widely distributed throughout the solar system.
  • The finding of ribose but not deoxyribose supports the theory that early life forms may have relied on RNA for survival.
  • Scientists also uncovered a mysterious 'space gum' in the samples, a translucent substance believed to have formed in the early solar system and potentially contributed to life on Earth.
