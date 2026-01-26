Nasa astronauts one step closer to historic Moon mission
- Four astronauts have entered quarantine ahead of the Artemis II mission, which will be the first crewed journey around the Moon in over 50 years.
- The crew, comprising three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut, will undergo a 14-day health stabilisation programme to limit exposure to illnesses.
- The mission is scheduled to launch next month, with NASA rolling out the rocket earlier this month for a potential early February launch window.
- The 10-day mission will see the astronauts travel around the Moon, marking the furthest humans have journeyed from Earth since Apollo 17 in 1972.
- Artemis II aims to test the systems and hardware necessary for future crewed Moon landings, with Artemis III targeting a lunar surface return in 2027, and ultimately paving the way for missions to Mars.