Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Narges Mohammadi’s family releases statement after arrest

Reuters
Jailed Iranian campaigner Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize
  • Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was reportedly taken to hospital emergency rooms twice after sustaining injuries during her arrest on 12 December.
  • Her family confirmed she contacted them, stating the blows were "heavy, forceful, and repeated", and her physical condition was poor.
  • Mohammadi was re-arrested after speaking out against the suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, with a prosecutor accusing her of making "provocative remarks" at his memorial.
  • She informed her family she was accused of "cooperating with the Israeli government" and received death threats from security forces.
  • Mohammadi, who was on medical furlough from a lengthy prison sentence, intends to file a formal complaint regarding her violent arrest.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in