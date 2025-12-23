US says it has killed alleged ‘narco-terrorist’ in fresh boat strike
- The US military carried out a strike on 22 December against a vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in one fatality.
- US Southern Command claimed the "low-profile vessel" was involved in narco-trafficking, but offered no evidence to substantiate this assertion.
- A video released by the command depicts the vessel igniting and becoming engulfed in flames after a second volley.
- At least 105 people have been killed in 29 known strikes since early September, which the administration of Donald Trump justified to stop drug flow and pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
- These strikes have faced scrutiny from US lawmakers and human rights activists, who question the evidence for drug smuggling and consider them extrajudicial killings.