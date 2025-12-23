Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US says it has killed alleged ‘narco-terrorist’ in fresh boat strike

US release footage of latest deadly narco boat strike
  • The US military carried out a strike on 22 December against a vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in one fatality.
  • US Southern Command claimed the "low-profile vessel" was involved in narco-trafficking, but offered no evidence to substantiate this assertion.
  • A video released by the command depicts the vessel igniting and becoming engulfed in flames after a second volley.
  • At least 105 people have been killed in 29 known strikes since early September, which the administration of Donald Trump justified to stop drug flow and pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
  • These strikes have faced scrutiny from US lawmakers and human rights activists, who question the evidence for drug smuggling and consider them extrajudicial killings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in