Elon Musk-backed ‘anti-Greta’ climate denier seeks asylum in US

Naomi Seibt is claiming political persecution
Naomi Seibt is claiming political persecution (The Heartland Institute)
  • German climate change sceptic and YouTuber Naomi Seibt, known as the "anti-Greta", has filed for political asylum in the U.S.
  • Seibt claims she is being denied protection in Germany, alleging surveillance by German intelligence and police inaction regarding death threats from Antifa.
  • She fears arrest in Germany for social media posts, citing a law extended under Angela Merkel that makes it illegal to damage a politician's reputation.
  • Tech billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly supporting her asylum appeal, having privately messaged her on X after she publicly voted for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party.
  • Seibt seeks U.S. citizenship, stating the country has given her hope, and has a history of promoting climate scepticism and other controversial views.
