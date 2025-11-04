Veteran Democrat tipped to quit politics after pivotal vote
- Some Democrats are speculating that Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will announce her retirement from politics following a pivotal vote on California's Proposition 50.
- Proposition 50 is an emergency redistricting proposal aimed at countering an effort led by Trump to add more Republican seats to Congress.
- Pelosi's spokesperson said that any discussion of her future plans is "pure speculation" until after Proposition 50 is settled, as her focus is on winning the "Yes on 50" election.
- Pelosi said that her primary focus for her current term is to help Democrats retake the House of Representatives and protect against the influence of the Trump administration.
- The 85-year-old has been involved in politics since the 1960s and was first elected to office in 1987.