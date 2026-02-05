Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Blood confirmed to be Nancy Guthrie’s as arrest made over ‘imposter’ ransom demand

Nancy Guthrie update: Police confirm ransom demand but admit they have no suspects in hunt for missing grandmother
  • Blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s porch has been confirmed to be hers, the sheriff revealed in an update Thursday.
  • “We believe Nancy is still out there,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said as he provided new details about the search for Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.
  • Police have not identified any suspects or a person of interest in the case but said a camera detected a person or animal around the time of her disappearance. The camera sent an alert about “a person detected” but did not record any video.
  • A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Nancy or an arrest in the case. The sheriff’s press conference comes after Savannah Guthrie and her family released an emotional video Wednesday night addressing reports of a ransom note, and pleading for her abductor to provide proof that she’s still alive.
  • Investigators said they’ve arrested someone who made an “imposter” ransom demand and are looking into a ransom note sent to media outlets, adding that it’s up to the family on whether they want to respond to any demand.
