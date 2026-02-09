Online sleuths warned about spreading rumors in Nancy Guthrie case
- Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was believed abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona, a week ago, sparking widespread interest on social media.
- Online armchair detectives have shared theories, timelines, and photos related to the case across various platforms, drawing millions of views and amplifying both tips and misinformation.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly stated there are no suspects or persons of interest, urging the public to be cautious about spreading unverified information that could harm the investigation or individuals.
- Experts say that social media can increase awareness and potentially aid investigations, but also highlight the proliferation of rumors and unsubstantiated claims.
- Some social media users believe their posts help generate crucial public attention, with one saying that one of her videos got four million views.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks