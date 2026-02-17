DNA results revealed in glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home
- DNA from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home did not match any profiles in the FBI's national database or DNA found at her property.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that all family members, including "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, have been cleared as suspects in the disappearance.
- TMZ’s Harvey Levin announced receiving a fourth letter from an individual demanding payment for information regarding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts.
- Investigators are collaborating with Walmart to trace the "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack worn by a masked man seen near Guthrie's home, as it is exclusive to the retailer.
- The desperate search for the 84-year-old has entered its third week, with the FBI offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to a resolution.
