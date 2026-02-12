Gabby Petito’s father relates to ‘frustrating’ false leads in Nancy Guthrie case
- Joe Petito, father of the late Gabby Petito, has expressed sympathy for the family of Nancy Guthrie, drawing parallels between their daughters' disappearances and the challenges of false leads.
- “It’s humbling to see so many people try and help your family, which is what Savannah is getting right now with her mom,” Joe said on Fox & Friends Thursday.
- Nancy, an 84-year-old mother of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie, has been missing from her Tucson, Arizona home for nearly two weeks, with authorities believing she was taken against her will.
- Joe offered words of encouragement to the Guthrie family by saying, “I just hope that they’re taking their time and listening to each other,” noting “outside influences” will often try to give their perspective on the case.
- Investigators discovered blood at Nancy’s front door and footage from a doorbell camera showing an armed, masked individual outside her home on the night she vanished.
