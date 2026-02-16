Sheriff addresses ‘botched burglary’ Nancy Guthrie abduction theory
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has dismissed reports suggesting Nancy Guthrie's abduction was a "botched burglary," stating the theory did not originate from his department.
- Investigators are now focusing on local Walmart stores, reviewing surveillance footage, as they believe the suspect's clothing and face mask were purchased there.
- The FBI is awaiting official confirmation on DNA results from a glove found two miles from Guthrie's home, which may match those worn by the suspect.
- The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's location or the arrest and conviction of those involved in her disappearance.
- Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, made a public plea to her mother's abductor, while authorities remain concerned about the missing 84-year-old's critical medical needs.
