Sheriff addresses ‘botched burglary’ Nancy Guthrie abduction theory

Savannah Guthrie shares striking new plea to her mother’s suspected kidnapper
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has dismissed reports suggesting Nancy Guthrie's abduction was a "botched burglary," stating the theory did not originate from his department.
  • Investigators are now focusing on local Walmart stores, reviewing surveillance footage, as they believe the suspect's clothing and face mask were purchased there.
  • The FBI is awaiting official confirmation on DNA results from a glove found two miles from Guthrie's home, which may match those worn by the suspect.
  • The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's location or the arrest and conviction of those involved in her disappearance.
  • Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, made a public plea to her mother's abductor, while authorities remain concerned about the missing 84-year-old's critical medical needs.
